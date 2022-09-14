This Adorable Video Of A Toddler Hugging Her Golden Retriever Is Sure To Make You Smile

The adorable video has amassed more than 4 million views

A video of a toddler kissing and hugging her golden retriever dog is giving the Internet warm fuzzies. The connection between pets and toddler is a treat to watch. Posted by Twitter user Buitengebieden with the caption, "Sometimes you just need a hug," with a smiling emoticon is going viral on social media. It shows a toddler comforting her furry friend by giving it a kiss and a big hug.

The 15-second video was shared a few hours ago, and it has already won thousands of hearts. The adorable video has amassed more than 4 million views and several comments by social media users.

Sometimes you just need a hug.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/TChUMEF2oL — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 13, 2022

A user commented, “Awww I need some dogo hugs- I am sure that is what is missing in my crabby week,” another user wrote, “Here is a perfect example of a dog and a child loving each other. The video is perfect. Friends for life.” The third user commented, “This is absolutely adorable and again anybody who knows labs and golden retrievers would not have any trouble with this. Mine were incredibly gentle with my children as well. It's all about knowing your dog. Thank you for sharing it. I watched it over and over.” "My two favorite things in this world!! Babies and dogs. Together," expressed a third with a heart emoticon. "This is just one reason why we adore Golden Retrievers!" shared a fourth.

Pets and their antics can certainly brighten someone's day. Recently, a video of a dog and seal playing fetch at a beach went viral. The video features a man playing fetch on a beach with his pet dog. But an eager seal makes a surprising cameo and joins the game of fetch.

Further in the video, the man throws the ball into the sea and in seconds, both the seal and the dog run to catch the ball. The dog won the fetch game by getting there first and bringing back the ball.

