This Video Of Dunzo Agent Running To Deliver Package On Train Is Winning The Internet

A Dunzo agent ran behind a train to deliver a package.

A video of a delivery agent from an on-demand multi-delivery service company- Dunzo is winning the internet. The video shows the delivery agent running towards a woman standing at the door of a moving train. Posted by a Twitter user named Sahilarioussss, the 7-second video will sure remind you of the train-catching scene from the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

In the video, the delivery agent is trying to catch the train by running as fast as he could to deliver the package. The delivery man showed off some envious running abilities there. Well, he successfully delivered the package and the customer can be seen celebrating at the end.

Check out the video here:

The video has amassed 11,900 views with 478 likes and several comments. Social media users appreciated the man's efforts and his dedication. Sahilarioussss along with his video wrote, “Here is our modern day @iamsrk..kudos to this delivery guy.” A social media user wrote, “10X tip for this delivery agent.” Another user wrote, “He deserves a promotion."

Several times on social media, the hard work of delivery workers who toil day and night to make a living has been emphasised. Another such incident has surfaced on Twitter. This time, you can spot a delivery agent riding in her wheelchair to deliver the food.

The chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, posted the video on Twitter. A wheelchair-riding Swiggy delivery agent can be seen delivering orders in the video. The wheelchair is connected to a motor so that the woman can have easy access to the roads.

