This Video Of A Giggling Baby Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

This baby can't stop giggling. Watch the video that's winning hearts.

Food can wait - this baby is too busy having a good time to eat. An adorable video that is going viral on Twitter shows a baby giggling uncontrollably while someone tries to feed her. Social media users found the video so cute, it has crossed a million views in less than 10 hours of being posted on Twitter.

The video was shared on the popular Twitter account 'Buitengebieden' and later reposted by retired American basketball player Rex Chapman.

It shows a man - possibly the baby's father - trying to feed her a small spoonful of baby food. His efforts are thwarted each time by the happy toddler, who opens her mouth wide but ends up dissolving into giggles instead of eating. Her laughter is infectious. Even the adult on feeding duty can't help laughing along with her.

"Timeline cleanser: Nothing better," wrote Mr Chapman while sharing the clip on Twitter. Watch it below:

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views and more than 45,000 'likes'. In the comments section, many agreed that the sound of a baby laughing could be voted the best sound in the world.

"Baby laughter is THE BEST sound in the world," wrote one Twitter user.

"No better sound in this entire world. The sound of your child laughing. There is no equal," said another, while a third asked, "What's better than an adorable giggling baby?"

