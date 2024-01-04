This Unique Restaurant In Japan Caters Exclusively To Pessimists

The cafe is located in Tokyo's Shimokitazawa neighbourhood. (Representative pic)

A cafe in Tokyo is famous for catering to pessimists and people with a negative mindset. According to Forbes, Negative Cafe and Bar Mori Ouchi is located in Tokyo's Shimokitazawa neighbourhood and is advertised as a soothing space for gloomy people. The owner of the cafe, who himself is suffering from depression, got the idea for like-minded people over a decade ago but only decided to open it during the Covid pandemic in 2020. The eatery lets people release their crankiness and is deemed suitable for individuals navigating challenging phases in their lives or harbouring pessimistic thoughts.

"People always say that being positive is good and being negative is bad, but I don't think being negative-minded is such a bad thing," the owner of the cafe said, as per Forbes. "I think a lot of negative people tend to be reserved in their attitude, which is a form of kindness, and I thought it would be nice for there to be a relaxing place for them," he added.

According to Japanese media outlet Sora News 24, the cafe boasts of woodland decor and private rooms, where customers are free to be themselves. Mori Ouchi also has an entry requirement which only allows unaccompanied women. Men, on the other hand, are not admitted unless there's also a woman in their party.

One can also bring in outside food. However, you have to order at least one drink per person, but for every 300 yen ($2.85) of drinks or food you order, you get 100 yen off your admission fee, which is calculated as 20 yen for the 3 minutes you stay, the outlet reported.

Another interesting thing about the cafe is its cocktails menu which has bizarrely long names. This is what some of their cocktails are called: 'On My Birthday, My Mom Sent Me a Melon from the Countryside, and I Didn't Have the Heart to Tell Her that I Don't Really Like Melon Very Much Anymore', 'The Only Good Thing About My Dad Was That He Was An Earnest Person, But 22 Years Ago He Suddenly Disappeared, Leaving Behind a Letter That Said 'Pegasus' are Real' and 'Yesterday, I Buried the Cursed Kokeshi Doll Deep in the Mountain Forest, But When I Woke Up This Morning It Was Back on My Shelf.'

Meanwhile, another eatery in Japan made headlines late last year for adopting a bizarre practice to captivate the attention of people. At an eatery called Shachihoko-ya in Nagoya, people willingly get slapped on their faces before having their meals served. For a mere 300 Japanese Yen (Rs 170), kimono-dressed waitresses slap a willing customer in the face with their palms, over and over again. There's also a 500 yen (Rs 283) surcharge if patrons request a specific staff member to slap them. The service is popular with both Japanese men and women, as well as foreign tourists.