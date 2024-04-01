This Turtle Species Dates Back To The Time Of Dinosaurs, Bureaucrat Shares Video

Ms Sahu's post on X has received an array of reactions from internet users.

In a testament to Tamil Nadu's dedication to protecting Olive Ridley turtles, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu offered an inspiring update. The update included a captivating video documenting the incredible journey of newly hatched Olive Ridleys.

The video shows workers gently releasing newly hatched Olive Ridley turtles into the sea in Chennai. In a lengthy post on X, Ms Sahu shared that this turtle species dates back to the time of the dinosaurs, over 200 million years ago. Sharing another interesting fact about the tiny baby turtle, Ms Sahu revealed that these hatchlings use a temporary "egg tooth" to break open the shell.

"Goosebumps to see these tiny baby turtles making their first voyage into the sea from our Forest Department Olive ridley turtle hatchery at the Besant Nagar Beach in Chennai. To realise that these turtle species date back to the time of the dinosaurs, over 200 million years ago is startling. So many incredible facts about these brave babies that will leave you speechless. Hatchlings use a temporary "egg tooth" or carbuncle to break open the shell. Eggs usually hatch in 45-60 days and babies emerge digging through the sand when their head comes out first. They also have a yolk sac on their belly to provide nutrients for them to swim and travel when released back into the sea. Miracle of nature truly #turtles," Ms Sahu wrote on X.

See the post here:

Goose bumps to see these tiny baby turtles making their first voyage into the sea from our Forest Department Olive ridley turtle hatchery at the Besant Nagar Beach in Chennai. To realise that these turtle species date back to the time of the dinosaurs,over 200 million years ago… pic.twitter.com/ALkCaH3IH9 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 1, 2024

Ms Sahu's post on X has received an array of reactions from internet users.

A user wrote, "Wow, great narration, ma'am. Hope and pray that the hatchlings stay safe & healthy in the seas."

"Informative," another user commented.

"Miracle of nature truly," the third user wrote.