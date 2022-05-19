This Stunning Yacht Design With A Massive Eye Is Inspired By 'Black Hole'

The yacht will be able to host 20 guests in addition to 20+ crew members.

A yacht design by an Indian company is fast catching everyone's attention. The 110-metre vessel, named Zion, features a stunning glass dome that looks like a gigantic eye and offers a 180-degree viewing experience to travellers.

The Goa-based company has drawn inspiration from the “mysterious phenomenon - Black Hole” for the design. As per the official website, “Zion attracts eyes with its modern elegance and surprises with the mysteries of the deep.”

The vessel will be able to host 20 guests in addition to 20+ crew members. The “concept Zion” features 10 stake rooms and a master suite located on the main deck area. The suite has sky lounge balconies [electric] on either side. There is an open dining area, which is connected to the glass-bottom infinity swimming pool.

The yacht also has a tender garage space for “jet skis and other water toys”.

Apart from all these amenities, there is a gym, a convertible beach club, sunbathing space, glass column elevators and a helipad.

The company claims that “the flybridge located at the upper deck is designed for having highest visibility and maneuverability in all weather conditions.”

This is not the first time the company has come out with such a design. In 2019, the year it was launched, the Bhushan Powar Design team unveiled Mori, a 90-metre superyacht concept based on the shortfin mako shark.

While Zion is still a concept, the company's founder Bhushan Powar is hopeful it will become a reality one day. However, he acknowledges the difficulty in realising this concept.

According to CNN, Zion carries an estimated price tag of $600 million. The yacht is largely influenced by the Arabian Sea.