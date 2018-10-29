This Spooky Optical Illusion Came Just In Time For Halloween

Crow or cat? What do you see in this picture.

Halloween is just a couple of days away, so it's no wonder that the Internet is filled with all things scary and spooky right now. One such thing is a picture of a crow... or is it? An optical illusion doing the rounds of the Internet shows a black bird looking at the camera. However, look carefully and you will realise that it is not a bird, but something else entirely.

The picture, shared by Robert Maguire on Saturday, has gone viral with over 1 lakh 'likes' on Twitter. "This picture of a crow is interesting because...it's actually a cat," wrote Robert Maguire while sharing the pic.

Do you see it?

This picture of a crow is interesting because...it's actually a cat pic.twitter.com/dWqdnSL4KD - Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 28, 2018

The picture reminded some people of another famous optical illusion, featuring a duck and a bunny

You're a modern day Wittgenstein. pic.twitter.com/HNR0JMwB2V - Jasmine Jiang (@Shut_up_jasmine) October 28, 2018

Great extension of the "duck or rabbit" collection of pictures! - triple factorial (@3xfactorial) October 29, 2018

Others were simply left surprised at the cat's camouflage skills

We are masters of catouflage. - Thoughts Of Cat (@ThoughtsOfCat2) October 28, 2018

I know. Black cats have awesome camouflage skills. They can hide in the dark, get away as a crow. What can't they do! - Mahnoor Maqsood (@Mah_noorMaqsood) October 28, 2018

And some cracked jokes

Schrdinger's crow, no doubt. - Cocolo (@cocolo66) October 28, 2018

Or unrealistic pressure on local rodents, two predators in one! - Spoopy Scary Gelatin (@ItsaJello) October 28, 2018

Fond of optical illusions? This one will disappear right before your eyes. Give it a try.