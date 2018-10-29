This Spooky Optical Illusion Came Just In Time For Halloween

Because everything is not what it seems

Crow or cat? What do you see in this picture.

Halloween is just a couple of days away, so it's no wonder that the Internet is filled with all things scary and spooky right now. One such thing is a picture of a crow... or is it? An optical illusion doing the rounds of the Internet shows a black bird looking at the camera. However, look carefully and you will realise that it is not a bird, but something else entirely.

The picture, shared by Robert Maguire on Saturday, has gone viral with over 1 lakh 'likes' on Twitter. "This picture of a crow is interesting because...it's actually a cat," wrote Robert Maguire while sharing the pic.

Do you see it?

The picture reminded some people of another famous optical illusion, featuring a duck and a bunny

Others were simply left surprised at the cat's camouflage skills

And some cracked jokes

Fond of optical illusions? This one will disappear right before your eyes. Give it a try.

 

