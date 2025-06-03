Crow's Insane Football Skills Go Viral, Dubbed 'Crow-naldinho' By Social Media

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A viral video shows a crow and a boy playing football in South Goa. The crow passes the ball with its beak, engaging in playful interaction. Social media users humorously compare the crow's skills to players' abilities.

With the UEFA Nations League knockouts set to start this week, football fever is high in India as well, albeit with a slight twist. Instead of humans kicking about a ball, an Indian crow is gearing up for the ultimate test.

A video of a crow and a boy playing football together in South Goa is currently circulating on social media. In the viral clip, the crow can be seen passing the ball using its beak while the boy gently taps it back.

The two continue passing the ball back and forth, engaging in a rondo that has enthralled the internet. The video shared has received hundreds of comments, with social media users amused by the crow's ability to lend the perfect weight to its passes.

"Dude's passing is better than most Indian national team player," joked one user while another added: "Available on Sunday?? We have a match, need a striker with good heading ability."

"Crownaldinho, cownesta, crowdini, crowdoski, crowmuller," commented a third, referencing popular players such as Ronaldinho, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.

Another said, "Crows are very intelligent birds. Ofcourse they can kick a ball as well. Lol."

🎥 | WATCH : A crow seen playing football with a kid in Goa. ⚽️🐦‍⬛ #90ndstoppage



- FOOTBALL, IT'S IN THE BLOOD OF GOANS! 💙



pic.twitter.com/2AesyvmTaU — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) May 21, 2025

Dude's passing is better than most Indian national team players — DHRUBAJYOTI PAUL (@Gilaaa_ZorDyyy) May 21, 2025

Also Read | 'Panicked' Teenager Plunges To Death After Unbuckling Safety Harness While Parasailing

Football's connection with birds is not a new phenomenon. Mani, the parakeet of Singapore, gained international popularity during the 2010 FIFA World Cup by correctly predicting the winners of the knockout matches.

Mani, who belonged to an old fortuneteller, predicted the outcome of a match by picking up a card with the flag of the nation that could potentially win the contest.