'Panicked' Teenager Plunges To Death After Unbuckling Safety Harness While Parasailing

A teenager plunged to her death last week after allegedly panicking and unbuckling her harness while parasailing in Montenegro. A disturbing video of the incident has been circulating on social media, showing Tijana Radonjic, 19, hailing from Serbia, frantically undoing the life jacket and safety restraints, seconds before she fell 160 feet into the Adriatic Sea in Budva, according to a report in New York Post.

While emergency services quickly rushed in to find her, it was confirmed later that she had succumbed to death. Ms Radonjic was on a holiday, alongside her aunt, when she allegedly agreed to a free parasailing ride after a rep approached her on the beach. Other reports claimed that she was filming a promotional video for a local tourist agency.

While a 'panic attack' has been attributed as the cause of her jump, the family members have demanded an investigation.

"We will never come to terms with this, nor accept that you are gone," the teen's parents, Branka and Goran, shared a heartbreaking farewell."

"You will remain in our hearts forever. Our bravest we love you endlessly and will be missed forever. Rest in peace and may the angels watch over you. Now you are one of them."

The owner of the parasailing company, Mirko Krdzic, paid his condolences, whilst adding that Ms Radonjic appeared fine before the activity.

"We are all in shock after the accident that happened. I do not know exactly what happened," he said.

"She did not show any fear of flying, she underwent training, after which the tragedy followed. Technical inspections of all the equipment are underway, and the results of the autopsy are awaited."

Social media reacts

As the video went viral, a section of social media users called for additional security measures in the air while others questioned if Ms Radonjic had really panicked.

"This is the type of time when you NEED a professional strapped to you. Just like they do in first time skydivers," said one user while another added: "I have never seen someone undo their safety harness in a panic-stricken fear of falling. Usually they try and cling tighter, so strange."

A third commented: "I witnessed a guy have a panic attack right in front of me while we were waiting on top of a platform to bungee jump. He lost his mind and was very lucky not to fall off. Panic attacks are one hell of a thing."

Authorities are further investigating the case.