Viral Video: Makeup Artist's Mind-Blowing Face Art Has Internet In Awe

Makeup artist Mimi Choi's face art has gone viral with over 1.5 million views.

When makeup artist Mimi Choi shared her latest Instagram post, fans and followers had a collective meltdown, and for good reason. Ms Choi, who is based out of Vancouver in Canada, is known for her stunning and unique optical illusion face designs. And this time too, she did not disappoint when she shared a video of her latest look in which she turned her face into a canvas for a grid of several eyes, lips, and ears. She even painted some safety pin earrings on some of the “ears” drawn on her face.

In the video shared on July 16, she can be seen applying lipstick on the “lips” that she has painted on her right eyelid. In the caption, Ms Choi, who enjoys a follower count of 1.5 million, wrote, “What's your favourite step of your makeup routine?”

Take a look:

The artist's sheer skills caused fans and followers to gush over her creation in the comments section. Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell wrote, “Wow.” The video has garnered over 1.5 million views so far on the platform.

In another post, Ms Choi elaborated on how much effort went into creating the look. She wrote in the caption, “This is makeup. Trust your instinct. You're not crazy. I slept 3 times with my bald cap and illusion on because I got really dizzy and nauseous from painting the side of my head lol.”

Explaining further, she said, “This took around 8 hours to create. I wanted to recreate my old multiple-feature illusions from 2015-2016 to see how much I've evolved…”

Reacting to the photos, one follower who goes by the name ‘Jamilla beauty' said, “You amaze me. This is breathtaking.”

Another fan, with the handle ‘Lucia Geneviave' said, “What kind of surprise is it! Marvellous.”

Australian model and designer Teale Coco said, “ICONIC!! Give this woman the key to the makeup empire.”

Here are some of the other out-of-the-box looks created by Ms Choi:

Tell us what you think of Mimi Choi's optical illusion art.