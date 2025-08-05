Heavy Metals In Lipstick? Nutritionist Tells Why You Must "Double-Check" Your Vanity

Makeup has shifted from an occasional glam-up to a daily habit. A dab of concealer, a quick swipe of tinted balm, or a full face for work has become as routine as morning coffee. Today, makeup is about self-expression, confidence, and even self-care. With skincare-infused formulas, gender-inclusive products, and the rise of "no-makeup" looks, beauty routines are more personal than ever. Social media drives much of this. Endless tutorials and product hauls mean we are constantly discovering new trends and must-haves. In all this excitement, how often do we stop to check what is actually in the products we use every day?

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared an eye-opening reminder about the hidden health risks of cosmetics. In a video on Instagram, she explains that certain products are more likely to cause heavy metal buildup in the body, especially ones we use frequently or in sensitive areas.

"Not all cosmetics are created equal...some are silently doing more harm than good," she writes in the caption.

Topping the list are:

Lipsticks because yes, we end up ingesting a lot of it. "What tops the list is lipsticks. For obvious reasons we take it in," the nutritionist says. Nail paints, which are absorbed through the nail bed over time. Kajal, eyeliner, and eyeshadow because they are in close contact with our eyes and delicate skin.

"These products can carry lead, mercury, arsenic, and more if not properly tested," she says. It is not about giving up makeup altogether but about being smarter with what we choose.

She suggests downloading apps, which lets you scan your products and check their safety ratings. Look out for products that are made safe, certified, paraben-free, and heavy metal tested.

Makeup is now an essential. But it shouldn't come at the cost of long-term health. With just a little extra awareness, we can enjoy our favorite beauty products and make safer choices.

"Double-check your vanity today," she says.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.