This Japan Hotel Offers Room For Rs 66 A Night - But Here's The Catch

Asahi Ryokan is a hotel where people can stay for just Rs 66 a night.

A hotel in Japan is offering affordable rooms for 100 yen (approximately Rs 66) a night - for the small cost of privacy. Asahi Ryokan in Fukuoka, Japan, offers guests the option to take up room number 8 for just 100 yen a night, if they agree to have their entire stay livestreamed.

According to Insider, the deal is available around the year for the typical Japanese-style room that comes with a foldable sleeping mat, a TV and a small coffee table. The only irregularity in the room is a tablet with a camera pointing to the middle of the room, allowing for no blind spots.

The feed from the camera is streamed live on the YouTube channel One Dollar Hotel.

The good news is that guests who choose to stay in room number 8 of hotel Asahi Ryokan are allowed to turn off lights. The stream is also video-only, which means phone calls and conversations will remain private. The bathroom is a shared one outside the camera's range.

CNN reports that the idea of livestreaming hotel guests came to 27-year-old Tetsuya Inoue, whose grandmother owns the hotel, when they hosted a British YouTuber who livestreamed most of his stay.

"This is a very old ryokan and I was looking into a new business model," Mr Inoue says. "Our hotel is on the cheaper side, so we need some added value, something special that everyone will talk about."

