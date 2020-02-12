Woman, Son In Japan Arrested For Over 3,000 Hotel Cancellations: Report

Police believes that they targeted hotels with high consumer points (Representational)

Japanese police have arrested a mother and son for allegedly making more than 3,200 no-show hotel cancellations, costing the hotels $1 million while collecting reward points worth $22,000, reports said Wednesday.

Police in the western region of Kyoto confirmed to AFP on Wednesday they had taken into custody a 51-year-old mother and her 31-year-old son in connection with making fake reservations in November at three hotels, causing damage worth about $864.

But the charge might be the tip of the iceberg, with local media reporting that they made 3,250 no-show hotel cancellations across Japan over a year via an online booking service, causing damage of 115 million $1.04 million to those hotels.

Through the transactions, they collected digital loyalty points worth 2.5 million yen, according to national broadcaster NHK and other major media.

"Police are continuing their investigation, believing that (the suspects) targeted hotels with high consumer points and repeatedly cancelled their reservations," NHK said, citing unnamed sources.