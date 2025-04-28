Thailand Woman Claims She Found A Man Hiding Under Her Hotel Bed In Japan: "Saw 2 Eyes Staring..."

Natalisi Taksisi, a solo traveller from Thailand, had a terrifying experience in Japan when she discovered a man hiding under her hotel bed. In a viral video, Ms Taksisi shared that she had chosen Japan for its perceived safety, but her dream trip turned into a nightmare. Despite the hotel's key card system, a stranger somehow gained access to her room, leaving her shaken.

After the man fled, Ms Taksisi reported the incident to hotel staff, who called the police. However, she faced additional challenges, including non-functional CCTV cameras on the property, the hotel's refusal to provide a full refund despite her traumatic experience and difficulty obtaining a copy of her police report. Authorities did find a power bank and USB cable left behind in the room. Ms Taksisi then checked into another hotel that night but faced ongoing issues with the hotel's response to the incident.

"I found a man under my bed in a hotel room in Japan. This was supposed to be a safe solo trip. What happened changed everything. REMARK: I spent 510$ for the APA hotel," the post was captioned on Instagram.

The viral video sparked strong reactions from social media users, with many expressing outrage and concern. Some comments included calls to ban the hotel on booking platforms, while others warned other solo female travellers to avoid the hotel chain.

One user wrote, "This hotel has to be banned on every booking platform."

Another commented, "The fact that he had a power bank with him must mean he was well prepared to wait for you to come and fall asleep before doing something! I'm glad you followed your instincts and checked. I'm thankful that you're safe now, and I hope all the best for the justice you deserve."

A third said, "I'm not saying that Japan is unsafe, but the Apa hotel is not safe. Japan is a nice country."

A fourth added, "You may want to follow up with the Japanese police. If my hunch is correct, the man could be a former guest and potentially police could investigate via prior check in records. Unfortunately Japanese police are generally not proactive and, they will see this as ‘nothing happened' so you will have to keep following up before they will action."