Headless Body Of Man Found In Japan Hotel, Doctor And Family Arrested

A woman and her parents in Japan have been arrested on the suspicion of beheading a man at a "love hotel" three weeks ago.

According to The Independent, Hokkaido police on Japan's northern main island on Tuesday said that they arrested Runa Tamura, 29, and her father Osamu Tamura, a 59-year-old psychiatrist, on suspicion of conspiring in beheading the victim at a hotel room and relocating his severed head in the middle of the night between July 1 and July 2. The woman's 60-year-old mother was arrested a day later after the cops raided their house and found the severed head of the decapitated man at their home, the outlet reported.

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Hitoshi Ura. He was found dead in the bathtub of a room in a so-called short-stay "love hotel" on July 2. None of his belongings were left in the room, and the bed also appeared unused, the Kyodo Newsreported.

The Japanese police did not say how the daughter and her parents collaborated. They are still investigating the motive and refused to say if the 29-year-old and the victim knew each other.

Authorities suspect that the daughter carried out the killing and subsequent beheading herself, while her father helped her carry the head out of the hotel.

As per the outlet, an autopsy of Mr Ura found the cause of the death to be a hemorrhagic shock, which could have occurred by blood loss from stab wounds. The victim's head was cut off with a blade and then removed from the room, the cops said.

The police stated that the 29-year-old checked into the hotel along with the victim, and three hours later she was seen leaving the hotel alone, carrying a large suitcase. The person accompanying the Mr Ura was wearing light-colored women's clothing and a wide-brimmed hat when entering the hotel, but was dressed in black when leaving, the outlet reported.

Mr Ura's mutilated body was found by a hotel employee who went to probe why he didn't leave the room past the checkout time. The worker found the victim slumped in a bathtub, according to news reports. None of his belongings had been left in the room and the bed appeared unused.

The cops noted that Ms Runa is a possible mental patient. After the family's arrest, neighbours said she struggled in school and had been reclusive since her childhood.