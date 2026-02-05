'This Is Disturbing': Plastic Found In Elephant Dung Raises Pollution Concerns

A viral video has sparked concerns among social media users by highlighting how plastic pollution has infiltrated even the most remote wildlife habitats. The footage, shared on Instagram by Ishan Shanavas, shows the plastic waste embedded in elephant dung in the Shola forests of Karnataka's Brahmagiri hills. This 'alarming' finding suggests that the local elephant population was inadvertently consuming human trash that had drifted deep into their protected environment.

"Okay, so this is something really disturbing. We have a pile of elephant dung, which would normally really excite me. Yet, if you look closely, you can see that there is plastic within the dung," said Shanavas, suspecting the plastic piece to be a milk packet.

"This is...oh gosh, this is such an alarming sight. It is a clear testament to how much we have changed this planet and how these creatures are now having to deal with our eccentricities."

Shanavas highlighted that responsibly disposing of the waste can help solve the problem and ensure that the gentle giants have a place to themselves that is clean and free from human destruction.

"This is not a place where human waste should exist, yet it showed up clearly and unmistakably. It's a reminder of how far our pollution has travelled and how wildlife is forced to deal with our wrong choices every single day," he captioned the accompanying video.

'Thanks For Bringing This To Notice'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 72,000 views, with social media users expressing concerns about the increasing littering and waste problem in the country.

"Sadly, it's becoming our reality, our littering habits are so overpowering, even after multiple interactions people just don't give up. Please keep highlighting," said one user, while another added: "I too have seen many times near Coimbatore, we turn this world such a horrible place to live."

A third commented: "Disposal is not the solution. It is just away from sight, away from mind. It's not just poop that has plastic. Every body organ or every organism has microplastics lodged. Thanks for bringing this to notice. People care when they see."