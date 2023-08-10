''This Guy Gets 10 Stars'': Uber Driver's Unique Game For Passengers Leaves Internet Amazed

Internet users loved the drivers idea

More often than not, cab rides are routine affairs with nothing exceptional. However, once in a while, these rides turn out quite interesting for the riders. In one such instance, a man recently man shared his unique experience of riding in an Uber that had an interactive game installed in the back seat.

The game was developed by the driver for the entertainment of his passengers, and to keep them busy.

In a video posted on X, a passenger can be seen playing a fun little game on the touchscreen attached to the car. The game consists of a series of engaging maze games, questions, and challenges, revolving around the driver, Wallace. The video was captioned as, ''If my Uber had this I don't think I'd ever get out.''

If my Uber had this I don't think I'd ever get out 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/H7honIjw7s — 0xEnjooyer (@0xEnjooyer) August 7, 2023

From asking users to guess the number of times Wallace has completed Uber drives, to taking them to a maze to aid the driver in reuniting with his family, the game had a lot of options.

Toward the end of the video, Wallace said, “Everyone having a good day back there? I love driving my car."

Internet users loved the driver's idea and lauded him for such a heartwarming initiative to make the passengers happy.

One user wrote, ''I'm impressed haha. The cars have gotten a lot better these last few years, almost all of them in the UK are electric too.'' Another wrote, ''I'd hire this dude as my driver all day, even if I had nowhere to go.''

A third added, ''He loves driving his car. A simple man. I respect that. '' A fourth said, ''This was so wholesome tho. Thank you Wallace for bringing entertainment to what could've been a boring mundane ride.''

Yet another said, ''This guy gets 10 stars on a 5-star scale.''

