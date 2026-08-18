Gen Z Man Left Delhi To Settle In Manali, Returned Just 2 Months Later. Here's Why

For many young professionals, the idea of leaving a busy city for a quieter life in the mountains sounds like a dream. That was exactly what Ajay Sharma, a Gen Z content creator from Delhi, set out to explore when he moved to Sial village in Manali in May this year. However, after spending more than two months in the hill town, he decided to return to Delhi.

Ajay, who shares content on Instagram under the handle @a4ajayyyyy, recently posted a video announcing that his experiment with mountain living had come to an end.

'The Mountains Started To Feel Like Home'

In the video, Ajay reflected on his time in Manali, saying that what began as a simple lifestyle change turned into one of the most memorable experiences of his life.

He explained that he arrived in Manali without knowing anyone. Over time, however, the unfamiliar roads became familiar, and the mountains began to feel like home. He said he created memories that he would never forget, making his departure more emotional than he had expected.

Returning To Delhi Was Not Easy

Ajay admitted that adjusting to life back in Delhi has been difficult. He never imagined that leaving a place where he had lived for only a few months would affect him so deeply.

According to him, every chapter must come to an end before a new one can begin, and he now sees his return as the start of a new phase in life.

Why He Moved To Manali

Ajay moved to Sial village near Manali on May 23, 2026, to answer a question many city dwellers often ask themselves: Is mountain life as appealing when you live there full-time as it is during a short holiday?

He stayed there until August 2, spending around 71 days in the region and documenting his journey through nearly 55 videos. During his stay, he shared insights into his daily routine, lifestyle challenges, local experiences and the realities of working remotely from the hills.

The Cost Of Living In Manali

One of the biggest takeaways from Ajay's experiment was the affordability of mountain life.

He lived alone in a one-bedroom flat and paid Rs 14,000 per month in rent, which included Wi-Fi and electricity charges.

To keep expenses under control, Ajay cooked most of his meals at home and spent roughly Rs 3,500 a month on groceries. On days when he did not feel like cooking, he ate out occasionally, adding around Rs 500 per week to his expenses.

He also joined a local gym. While the standard monthly membership fee was Rs 1,800, he negotiated it down to Rs 1,500.

Since he preferred walking wherever possible, his transport costs were almost negligible.

Overall, Ajay estimated that his monthly expenses in Manali came to around Rs 21,000.

Expectation Vs Reality

Before relocating, Ajay imagined a picture-perfect lifestyle. He expected to work remotely while enjoying mountain views, watch sunrises every morning, explore scenic roads, try local food and spend evenings meeting new people around bonfires.

While he did experience many of those moments, he later realised that living in the mountains is very different from visiting them as a tourist. His journey highlighted the gap between expectation and reality, a lesson that resonated with many social media users following his story.

Although Ajay has returned to Delhi, he says his time in Manali remains one of the most rewarding experiences of his life, leaving him with memories that will stay with him long after the mountains are behind him.

In a July 3 video reflecting on his brief stay in the hills, Ajay shared the challenges that ultimately prompted him to leave Manali and return home.

Sudden network outages were a regular occurrence.

Rain could begin unexpectedly at any time.

Living alone meant he had to cook and manage everything by himself.

Roads were often in poor condition, particularly during the monsoon.

The rainy season made day-to-day life even more difficult.

Many popular attractions required long and steep uphill treks.

The walks were often physically tiring and demanding.

Spending most of his time alone sometimes left him feeling isolated and lonely.

However, Ajay has now moved back to Delhi and appears to be embracing a new adventure, this time exploring life by the beach after his stint in the mountains.