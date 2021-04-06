This Fishing Cat Family Is Making The Internet Go 'Aww'

IFS Susanta Nanda shared a video of a fishing cat family on Twitter.

One of the best things on the Internet, on any given day, is cute animal videos. The latest on this list is a clip of a rather energetic and playful family of fishing cats. The fishing cats were captured on camera along the borders of Chilika lake in Odisha. The video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. Along with the footage, he wrote, "Our camera trapped a beautiful family of fishing cats as part of our ongoing estimation along the borders of Chilika lake."

Our camera trapped a beautiful family of Fishing cat as part of our ongoing estimation along the boarders of Chilika lake. pic.twitter.com/YzYtYYgBPX — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2021

The 42-second clip features the two cubs frolicking in the wild, as the mother looks on. The video immediately gained popularity. Who wouldn't love the adorable cubs and their playful antics? So far, the video has garnered over 40.5k views and has been widely retweeted and shared. Several users thanked Mr Nanda for sharing the rare sighting with a larger audience.

Almost everyone agreed that the video was adorable. One user wrote, "What stunning footage," followed by clap emojis.

Some noted that it is absolutely rare to see a family of fishing cats.

There were a few who found the video "refreshing."

Fishing cats are very capable swimmers. And like their name suggests, they prey on fish. The Indian fishing cat is a smaller feline predator, about twice the size of house cats. They are most commonly found in West Bengal's Sunderbans, Odisha's Chilika lagoon and Andhra Pradesh's Krishna mangroves. Slotted under the 'vulnerable' category on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List, the species is at the risk of becoming endangered.