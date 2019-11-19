This Cute TikTok Trend Is All About Recreating Childhood Pics

People are recreating old pics with the hashtag #ChildhoodMemories on TikTok.

TikTok is a video-sharing app where a new trend or a viral challenge takes over every few days. This time, the latest craze taking over TikTok is so cute, you have to take a look. People on the app are using the hashtag #ChildhoodMemories to take a trip down memory lane and recreate old photos. TikTok users from around the world are posing like their childhood selves, even using props sometimes, to recreate their childhood memories for this trend. This TikTok trend of recreating childhood pics is the blast from the past, and the results are delightful.

The idea of recreating childhood pics is not new - it has been around for years. TikTok fans have given it a new twist by showing how they get ready to recreate their own childhood pics.

Take a look at some of the #ChildhoodMemories posts that have taken over TikTok of late:

Videos with the hashtag #ChildhoodMemories have gone viral on TikTok, collecting 32 crore views collectively.

This isn't the first time that TikTok users have flooded the app with videos of them trying out a viral challenge. It is a platform where Internet challenges thrive. A few weeks ago, it was the 'Expectations vs Reality' challenge that had amused TikTok users.

Do you have a childhood pic you want to recreate as an adult? Let us know using the comments section.

