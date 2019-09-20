TikTok Users Share Hilarious #ExpectationVsReality Videos

TikTok funny videos on #ExpectationVsReality will leave you in splits.

Video-sharing platform TikTok is a gold mine of hilarious challenges, funny videos and bizarre clips. According to CNN, the Beijing-based startup that owns TikTok has amassed one billion monthly active users across its apps - most of them on TikTok. The app is full of short videos of people taking up viral Internet challenges, lip-syncing to songs, dancing, enacting movie scenes and more. One of the latest trends to hit TikTok is the age-old 'expectations vs reality' meme in an all-new avatar. People are sharing short, funny TikTok videos that describe how reality differs from their expectations. Shared using the hashtag #ExpectationVsReality, these videos have collectively garnered more than 10 crore views on TikTok.

Everyone knows that sometimes, things don't go as you want them to. These TikTok videos give you a humourous look at the disappointing scenarios that can play out when your reality differs from your expectations.

We collected some of the funniest #ExpectationVsReality videos that have taken TikTok by storm. Take a look at them below:

How do you react when a friend falls down?

A lot of pet owners will find this #ExpectationVsReality video very relatable

What you want vs what you get

An #ExpectationVsReality video that will make you laugh out loud

And one that will make you say "what?"

This TikTok video has collected a number of amused comments

So relatable

TikTok is a platform where Internet challenges thrive. Expectation vs reality is just one of the many trends that have gone viral on the video-sharing platform.

Which of these videos did you find the funniest? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.