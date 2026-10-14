This Company Will Pay You Rs 95 Lakh To Travel For 6 Months: 'Apply For Head Of Yes'

Richard Branson's Virgin Group is offering as much as $100,000 (Rs 95 lakh) in compensation for someone to travel and document their experiences across the company's global brands. The company is searching for its next Head of Yes for a six-month creator partnership, which officially kicks off in January 2027. While it may look like an opportunity reserved strictly for influencers, the role requires no minimum follower count. Applicants simply need to share a compelling story about a time they took a leap and said "yes" to an adventure.

In an Instagram post, Branson detailed the conditions for the Head of Yes programme, highlighting that it was only open to US and UK residents. While the US role pays $100,000, the UK programme offers 75,000 pounds.

"Head of Yes is a paid content-creator gig, chosen on merit. It's not a prize draw or employment, and the chosen Head of Yes will need to sign a content creator agreement with Virgin Red," Branson captioned the post.

The official job description states that the chosen candidate would be required to develop short-form videos, pictures and stories about the adventures around the world.

"You'll capture the brilliant bits, the unexpected bits and the “how is this my life?” bits. Think short-form video, photos and stories that show what really happens when you say YES to possibility," Virgin said in a statement.

"You don't need to be a professional creator. You don't need a massive following. And you definitely don't need to turn up with a perfectly polished showreel."

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How To Apply?