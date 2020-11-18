'This Claim Is Disputed' Warning On Donald Trump's Tweets Becomes An ROFL Meme

Twitter has been placing warning on Donald Trump's tweets. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump has been on a tweeting spree ever since American mainstream media called the 2020 election in favour of his Democrat challenger Joe Biden. The 74-year-old has been firing off tweet after tweet alleging voter fraud without providing any evidence to support his claim. As part of its efforts to curb misinformation, Twitter has started labeling some of Mr Trump's tweets with disclaimers like "this claim about election fraud is disputed" or "multiple sources called this election differently."

The only thing secure about our 2020 Election was that it was virtually impenetrable by foreign powers. On that, the Trump Administration takes great credit. Unfortunately, the Radical Left Democrats, Dominion, and others, were perhaps more successful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

The labels, especially those about disputed claims, have now become a hilarious meme on the microblogging platform.

Phrases like "this claim has been disputed" or "this claim is disputed by official sources" have become commonplace on Twitter, with thousands of people using them in tweets to mock a number of things.

Take a look at some of the funniest viral tweets that this label has inspired:

FEELING PRETTY GOOD RIGHT NOW ABOUT THINGS!



⨂ ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????? — jonny sun wrote a new book! (@jonnysun) November 16, 2020

It's Tuesday



!⃝ ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????? — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 17, 2020

THE FIREFLIES WILL DEVELOP A VACCINE!



!⃝ ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????? — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) November 17, 2020

Several brands and companies joined the fun with their own self-promotional memes. From Burger King...

me: do you want anything from BK?



her: no thanks I'm not hungry



ⓘ ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? — Burger King (@BurgerKing) November 17, 2020

To Snickers...

SNICKERS Satisfies.



ⓘ???????????????? ???????????????????? has never and will never be disputed — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) November 17, 2020

Nobody is disputing this

LEO MESSI IS THE GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME!



ⓘ ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???? ???????? ???????????? ????????????????????????????????. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 17, 2020

Even Mumbai Police joined the meme fest with a warning against drinking and driving

I had only 3 drinks, I can still drive!



!⃝ ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????? — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 17, 2020

Donald Trump on Monday again refused to acknowledge his defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election. The 74-year-old declared that he had won the election in an astonishing tweet - despite mainstream American media declaring Democrat Joe Biden as the winner after he crossed the mandatory 270 electoral votes out of the 538-member Electoral College. The tweet was flagged by the social networking site, which said, "Multiple sources called this election differently".