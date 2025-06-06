End Of Trump-Musk Bromance Triggers Hilarious Social Media Memes

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Musk criticised Trump's tax cut and spending bill, calling it a "disgusting abomination." The legislation threatens subsidies that benefit Musk's Tesla and is under Senate debate. Both Trump and Musk exchanged insults publicly, escalating their conflict on social media.

The conflict between the US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have given online users a field day, with hilarious memes flooding social media platforms. It all started when Mr Musk, after quitting the US government, opposed Mr Trump's announcement of a sweeping tax cut and spending bill, calling it a "disgusting abomination". The legislation would curtail subsidies that benefit Tesla, owned by Mr Musk. It has passed the House and is currently under debate in the Senate.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Mr Musk had posted on X.

It then snowballed into a major row with both Mr Trump and Mr Musk trading insults in public. Mr Musk levelled several accusations against the US President as he said on X (formerly Twitter) that Mr Trump is in the Epstein files, which is the real reason why "they have not been made public". The Tesla owner said in one of the posts that the "truth will come out" in the future. Mr Trump, on his part, said Musk "knew the inner workings of this bill" and "all of a sudden he had a problem".

The users, meanwhile, are having a field day.

One X user referred to it as a blockbuster movie, captioning, "It's great that Musk Vs Trump is free-to-air and not pay-per-view, so we can all enjoy it. #MuskVsTrump". Another compared the feud with the rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar's drama and teenage frenemies of "Mean Girls". One meme showed a Tesla car burning in front of Trump Plaza. Another viral meme was an edited image from a scene of The Simpsons depicting the Musk vs Trump drama.

End of the Trump-Musk relationship?

As the drama unfolds after Mr Musk's departure from the administration last week, it shows a tectonic shift in the relationship between Mr Trump and Mr Musk, the world's richest, who helped Republicans win the presidential election last year by spending at least $250 million in the campaign.