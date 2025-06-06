Nintendo Switch 2 Launches Globally Amid Huge Demand: Here's What's New

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Nintendo Switch 2 quickly sold out globally after its launch, reflecting high demand. Over 2.2 million pre-orders were recorded in Japan, signaling unprecedented interest in the console. The Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch LCD screen, 1080p resolution, and a custom Nvidia Tegra processor.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is selling out globally just a day after its launch. With over 2.2 million pre-orders in Japan alone, fans eagerly lined up at midnight events in Tokyo, New York, and Sydney to secure the console, marking an unprecedented level of demand in the gaming industry. Stock is flying off the shelves.

Enhanced Features and Higher Price Point

The Switch 2, priced at $449.99 in the US and 395.99 Pounds in the UK, boasts significant upgrades over its predecessor. It features a 7.9-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution, supports up to 120 Hz refresh rates, and includes HDR capabilities. The console is powered by a custom Nvidia Tegra processor, offering improved performance and 4K output when docked. Additional enhancements include 256 GB of internal storage, redesigned Joy-Con controllers with magnetic attachment, and new social features like GameChat and GameShare.

Challenges and Market Response

Despite the higher price, demand for the Switch 2 remains strong. Analysts predict that Nintendo could sell 15 million units by March 2026. However, challenges such as US trade tariffs and convincing consumers to upgrade from the original Switch persist. Nintendo delayed U.S. pre-orders to assess tariff impacts but maintained the June 5 release date. The Switch 2's launch marks a significant moment for Nintendo, aiming to build on the success of the original Switch while navigating new market challenges. With its enhanced features and strong initial demand, the Switch 2 is poised to make a substantial impact in the gaming industry.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games

The Nintendo Switch 2 launch boasts an impressive lineup of games, including Mario Kart, upgraded versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and more. Other titles include Hades 2, Street Fighter 6, Sonic X Shadow Generations, and Yakuza 0. Civilisation VII and No Man's Sky also cut. Additionally, older Nintendo games like Wind Waker and F-Zero GX are available through the Switch Online GameCube library, with free performance updates for select titles. The Switch 2 Welcome Tour showcases the new hardware, making launch day a significant event.



(With inputs from AFP)