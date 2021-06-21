A Bride Spent 9 Months Knitting Her Own Wedding Dress And Internet Loves It

Esther Andrews used commute time to hand-knit her wedding dress.

We have hardly met people who aren't enthusiastic about their wedding dresses. And if you happen to be a designer, why wouldn't you try something truly extraordinary or unheard of? Here we have designer Esther Andrews who decided to hand-knit her bridal dress. What's more, Ms Andrews decided to do it while commuting to work every day on the New York City Subway. In a video shared on Instagram, Ms Andrews explained the entire process and the time that went into giving the final shape to her tomato wedding dress. The designer said that it took her nine months, adding it wasn't until a day before her wedding that she completed the dress. "I hand knit my wedding dress on the NYC subway for 9 months and this was the journey," she writes in the opening frame of the video.

“The inspiration was a space pirate meets a tomato patch — because it was just silly and fun,” she explains.

Ms Andrews added that she used over 4 miles (around 21,000 foot) of mohair lace yarn that went into making layers of ruffles, long sleeves and other parts of the dress, which had a V neckline. “When it came time to sew together I was scared because I could only trust that it would fit — no time to go back,” she wrote further. “Thankfully it was ok so I could add the little tomatoes!” Not just that, Ms Andrews said she designed and made the dress for the groom, her best friend, as well. The groom's outfit looked similar to that of an astronaut suit.

The post, dated four days ago, had numerous comments from people who not just loved the dress but also lauded the effort Ms Andrews put into it.

Instagram user Wallaby Knits wrote, "Ahhhh I can't believe you hand knit that and fairly quickly!!! It's so gorgeous".

Another user, Cristina, said the dress was "absolutely gorgeous", adding "Amazing how many hours you put into these. The love that goes into each piece. Amazing gifts you have!! Bless you!"

"So lovely, Esther!" wrote Amy Poole.

In her post, which had five slides, Ms Andrews expressed gratitude to people, who had loved the video on TikTok. "It was so special to share the process and y'all have been so welcoming! I'll be sharing more about how we made everything else from our wedding on TikTok" she wrote.

While the first slide contains the video, the other slides give us a closer look at the dress. The second one, for instance, is a photograph showing the dress hanging in what looks like a garden. In the next slide, a short video clip, the camera zooms out and shows the beautiful dress in its full glory. Then we get a closer look at tomato patches that bring an extraordinary element to the dress.

Ms Andrews said, "I will always cherish this dress and the time that went into making it."

Let us know what you think about Ms Andrews's wedding dress in the comments section.