Melania Trump's Christian Dior Wedding Gown Up for Auction- But It Looks Different

Melania Trump's custom wedding gown, designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior, is reportedly up for auction at a fraction of its original price. The dress, which the First Lady wore to marry Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, 20 years ago, originally cost $100,000 and weighed 60 pounds, according to Page Six.

Now, an eBay seller named Svjabc1 has listed the gown with a starting bid of $45,000, claiming she purchased it for $70,000 to wear at her wedding in 2010.

The listing describes the dress as a "Christian Dior wedding dress specifically designed by John Galliano for Melania Trump's wedding to Donald Trump. United States PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP."

Photos shared by the seller include an image of Melania walking down the aisle with Trump in the original strapless ivory duchesse satin gown, which was famously featured on the February 2005 cover of Vogue, shot by Mario Testino. The dress was adorned with Swarovski crystals and took over 500 hours to complete, boasting a dramatic 13-foot train.

However, the gown up for sale looks noticeably different. The listing images reveal that the once-strapless bodice now features intricate foliage-inspired beading, added shoulder straps, and a satin waist sash.

The seller explained that alterations were made to accommodate her size. "Because Melania Trump was a size 0-2, I had to have this dress made a little bigger as I was a size 4-6," she wrote. Additional satin layers, embroidery, and fabric were incorporated into the bodice and back of the dress to fit her proportions. However, she noted that the gown can be resized to its original fit by removing these alterations.

According to the listing, the gown has only been worn twice-once by Melania and once by the seller. It is described as being in "good" condition, though no certificate of authenticity is included.

As of now, the listing has attracted significant attention, with over 3,500 views in the last 24 hours on eBay.