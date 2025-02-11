This 3-Year-Old, 6-Foot-Tall Buffalo From Thailand Is The Tallest In The World

Standing 6 feet and 8 inches tall from hoof to withers, a 3-year-old water buffalo from a Thailand farm has been named the tallest in the world. According to Guinness World Records, King Kong, who lives at Ninlanee Farm in Nakhon Ratchasima, is about 20 inches taller than the typical adult water buffalo.

But Giant Animal is not very aggressive in nature; he is a big softy who loves splashing around in the pond, munching on bananas and playing with the humans who care for him.

According to the Guinness World Records, his record-breaking height was apparent to farm owner Suchart Booncharoen pretty much from the moment he was born on 1 April 2021.That is, of course, why he was named King Kong after the massive movie monster gorilla.

Cherpatt Wutti, who works at the farm where King Kong lives, told GWR: "We began to realise that his height was very high from when he was born, compared to other water buffalo.It was clear from early on that his height was extraordinary. He is only three years old, but despite his young age, he's still very massive."

Despite his big size, Cherpatt likens King Kong to a playful puppy.

She said: "He is very obedient. He loves to play around; he loves to be scratched and run around with people. He is really friendly, and it's like having a big, powerful puppy on the farm."

King Kong was born on Ninlanee Farm, and his parents still live there, alongside many other water buffalo and horses.