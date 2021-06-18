Watch: This 10-Storey Building Was Constructed In Just Over A Day

This 10-storey structure was built in just a little over 24 hours.

Construction of buildings and skyscrapers is a job that often takes months, if not years - but not for this construction company in Changsha, China. Broad Group, a Chinese enterprise that has many verticals, one of which is sustainable development, created a splash on the internet by building a 10-storey residential building in a little over a day — 28 hours and 45 minutes, to be precise.

So, are you wondering what the secret could be to this marvellous speed of construction? It is the technology of pre-fabricated construction systems, wherein the building is constructed by means of assembling small self-contained modular units that were built in advance in a factory.

These container-sized pre-fabricated units are then taken to the building site and stacked on top of one another, bolted into place and made into a fully constructed building. Finally, power and water connections are added.

According to CNN, Broad Group was able to construct a 10-storey apartment building in 28 hours and 45 minutes in Changsha, China.

In a 4-minute, 52-second video on YouTube of the timelapse of the construction of the aforementioned building, Broad Group wrote, “Standard container size, low-cost transportation worldwide. Extremely simple onsite installation.”

In the video, the group says it was an “extremely simple onsite installation” — “just tighten bolts and connect water and electricity”.

Watch the video here:

People were amazed at the speed of the construction.

One user, Tom Ritucci, appreciated the interior design, saying the finish was “really nice!”

Another user, Hanatomy, said it was a “revolution” in making houses.

The best thing about such pre-fabricated set-ups is that the individual units can be dismantled and moved if needed. According to New Atlas, the group said its prefab setup is also very durable and earthquake-resistant