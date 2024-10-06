Video Shows World's Largest Residential Building That Houses Over 20,000 People

Regent International has a maximum capacity of around 30,000 people.

A fascinating video of Regent International, the world's largest residential building, has gone viral on social media, captivating internet users. Located in Qianjiang Century City, China, this 675-foot-tall architectural wonder was initially conceived as a high-end hotel but was later repurposed as an expansive apartment complex. The S-shaped Regent International boasts 39 floors, housing over 20,000 residents in thousands of upscale apartments. Completed in 2018, the building spans an impressive 1.47 million square meters, featuring 6,500 units across its 36-story towers.

Dubbed a "self-contained community," the massive structure offers an array of amenities and businesses, ensuring residents' daily needs are met without ever having to leave the premises. The complex boasts shopping centres, restaurants, schools, hospitals, and recreational facilities, creating a self-sustaining community within the building itself. Residents also enjoy access to state-of-the-art fitness centres, food courts, indoor swimming pools, grocery stores, barber shops, nail salons and expansive gardens.

''More than 20,000 people are living in this world's biggest residential building in China,'' the video was captioned on X.

Despite its current occupancy, Regent International still has room for growth, with a maximum capacity of 30,000 people – allowing for an additional 10,000 residents to join the community.

One user wrote, ''That's incredible It's amazing to see how modern architecture can bring so many people together under one roof, creating a unique sense of community.''

Another commented, ''That's fascinating! The idea of more than 20,000 people living in a single residential building is incredible.''

A third said, ''The pressure on shared facilities like elevators and open spaces within the compound, would be immense. Also in case of a fire, earthquake etc, the first responders will have a very challenging task. Elections for the RWA here must be interesting ... lol.''

A fourth added, ''Wow, that's like a small town where you can literally run into your neighbors... in the elevator.''

Since its inauguration in 2013, the building has attracted a diverse community of residents, primarily comprising young professionals fresh out of college or nearing graduation, along with budding influencers and entrepreneurs. According to Sina, a Chinese news agency, the building's apartments vary significantly in price, ranging from 1,500 RMB (17,959) per month for smaller units without windows to 4,000 RMB (47,891) or more for larger units with balconies.