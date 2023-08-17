Shocking Video Shows Child Playing On Window Ledge Of High-Rise Building In China

The police have shared shocking footage of a child playing on a window ledge.

The video captured by a neighbour in Zhengzhou, Henan, shows a child playing hide and seek and shouting to them to go back inside.

Police on Chinese social media wrote, "Be a good neighbour and remind parents to take good care of their children."

The Chinese Police are today sharing this video from Zhengzhou, Henan and saying, when your kids play hide and seek, please for the love of god keep an eye and make sure they don't hide places like this. pic.twitter.com/6wkaHC86Yy — Kerry Allen 凯丽 (@kerrya11en) August 16, 2023

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter with over 1,000 views.

Earlier, a video of a woman cleaning windows also went viral. The woman was seen standing on the ledge of a high-rise building.

In the video, the woman is seen standing on the dangerously narrow ledge without any safety harness.



