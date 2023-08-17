Shocking Video Shows Child Playing On Window Ledge Of High-Rise Building In China

The video captured by a neighbour in Zhengzhou, Henan, shows a child playing hide and seek and shouting to them to go back inside.

Police in China have asked parents to keep a close watch on their children while they are playing in high-rise buildings. The police have shared shocking footage of a child playing on a window ledge.

Police on Chinese social media wrote, "Be a good neighbour and remind parents to take good care of their children."

See the video here:

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter with over 1,000 views.

Earlier, a video of a woman cleaning windows also went viral. The woman was seen standing on the ledge of a high-rise building.

In the video, the woman is seen standing on the dangerously narrow ledge without any safety harness.


 

