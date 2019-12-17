These Were The 10 Most-Downloaded Apps Of The Decade

A look at the most-downloaded apps between 2010 and 2019.

We are officially in the final weeks of the decade - a decade that was big for mobile applications and games. Before we move on to the roaring '20s, let's take a look at the applications that ruled the Internet in the 2010s. According to data presented by mobile market data and analytics firm App Annie, this decade was truly the decade of social media apps. The company revealed the top 10 most-downloaded apps between 2010 and 2019 in a blog post recently and wrote: "Mobile has been at the heart of every one of these changes by giving consumers a window to the internet in the palm of their hand."

Here are the top 10 most-downloaded apps of the decade. Take a look:

10. Twitter

Microblogging platform Twitter was launched in 2006 and has since exploded in popularity. Users of this platform post and interact with messages known as "tweets" - limited to 280 characters.

9. YouTube

Google-owned video sharing platform YouTube was the ninth most-downloaded app of the decade.

8. UC Browser

Owned by Alibaba Group, UC Browser is a web browser that was the eight most-downloaded app of the decade. According to the Wall Street Journal, UC Browser outflanked Google's Chrome in some of Asia's fastest-growing markets.

7. TikTok

TikTok is a video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based company. The TikTok app was launched in 2017 for markets outside China and quickly exploded in popularity.

6. Skype

Telecommunications application Skype, which provides video calling and voice chat services, takes the sixth place on this list.

5. Snapchat

Snapchat was launched from a dorm room in 2011 and quickly became one of the most-downloaded apps of the decade, taking the fifth place on this list.

4. Instagram

Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing app Instagram was launched in 2010. In June 2018, Instagram hit 1 billion monthly active users.

3. WhatsApp Messenger

WhatsApp Messenger is a free, cross-platform messaging service that is hugely popular around the world. It is owned by Facebook - making it one of the four Facebook-owned apps on this list.

2. Facebook Messenger

Facebook chat was launched as a standalone app for iOS and Android in 2011. In the decade gone by, it became the second most-downloaded app.

1. Facebook

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Facebook tops the list of the most-downloaded apps of the decade. The social media platform tops this list.

"Looking at the most downloaded apps of the decade, Facebook has dominated the mobile space representing the four most downloaded apps of the decade with Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram," wrote App Annie.