What Spotify Told User Who Cancelled Mother's Account After Her Death

Mobile applications have made significant strides to become more interactive and user-friendly. But despite these advancements, they struggle to fully understand and replicate human emotions in real-life situations. A Reddit user's interaction with Spotify after he attempted to cancel their mother's music-app subscription following her death revealed the same.

The app's automated response was both humorous and sad, leaving the person and many Reddit users surprised. In their post, the user mentioned: "I cancelled my dead mom's Spotify and it did not go as expected."

They posted screenshots of the conversation wherein the app asked for the reason behind the cancellation. The listed reasons on the app were technical issues, high fees and others. Instead of choosing from the provided options, the user typed "I am dead" on her mother's behalf.

After she cancelled the account, the app responded with a message saying, "It's hard to say goodbye. But it's easy to rejoin Premium anytime." The app even created a "goodbye for now" playlist with song titles for her mother. The song titles on the playlist read, "If. You. Leave. Us. Now. You'll. Take Away. The. Biggest. Part of Us."

"It is hilarious and sad. I get that it's automated and they had no idea I was cancelling because my mom died. But the playlist was just too funny. I had a good laugh/cry about it and thought others may appreciate the irony," she wrote in the comment section.

Many Reddit users reacted with condolences and shared their own experiences of dealing with automated responses from companies after losing a loved one. A user wrote, “I had the same problem with T mobile when my mom died. No one used the phone, I had to mail in an actual copy of the death certificate and they still refused to cancel the account for months.”

Another said, "I'm so sorry for your loss, Spotify seems to be trying to help with a bit of dark humour."

“My condolences though, hopefully a touch of dark humour will help you get through the worst of it,” the third user commented.

Roughly a year ago, another Redditt user shared that their friend cancelled his Spotify subscription and received a "Goodbye" playlist.

The person cancelled the subscription due to the unavailability of many songs. What made it all funnier was that even his "goodbye" playlist had a song missing.