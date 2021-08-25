These Shashi Tharoor Memes Are Viral. He Picked His 3 Favourites

One of the memes Shashi Tharoor picked as his favourite

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor inadvertently started a meme fest on Twitter last week when he shared a few pictures from his Onam celebrations. He has now picked his three favourites from the dozens of memes that flooded the microblogging platform.

In one of the pictures he shared on Twitter this Saturday, Mr Tharoor, dressed in a yellow kurta and white mundu, can be seen smashing a ritual coconut at a Kerala temple. The picture quickly received the Bernie Sanders treatment on Twitter, with people Photoshopping the Thiruvananthapuram MP into a succession of increasingly bizarre scenarios.

"There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut," Mr Tharoor wrote this afternoon while responding to one such meme, in which the Congress leader has been Photoshopped into a boxing ring.

"I don't know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites," he added, sharing a meme in which the parliamentarian's photo had been superimposed onto a cricket pitch.

There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don't know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites: pic.twitter.com/yGk0LWz1TR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 25, 2021

Another meme that caught Shashi Tharoor's eye shows him pouring tea.

And finally, he picked one where he was transported onstage in the middle of a dance performance.

Here's a look at some of the Shashi Tharoor memes that have surfaced on Twitter:

edo koddigaa nee nundi inspiration pic.twitter.com/XDNvjqvIYu — Jitendra (@hydbadshah) August 23, 2021

Trivandrum MP @ShashiTharoor smashed a coconut and it triggered a meme fest pic.twitter.com/M4NmFnRMeb — TrivandrumLife (@TrivandrumL) August 25, 2021

Shashi Tharoor catapulting gargantuan and unprecedented word in an unornamented English sentence: pic.twitter.com/jZ26dC5Pmj — hello from the other syed (@theothersyed) August 25, 2021

While Onam is held over 10 days, the main festival was celebrated over three days from August 21 to 23. Mr Tharoor had earlier also posted a video of him participating in swing tradition as part of the harvest festival.

