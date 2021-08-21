'To Get Into Spirit Of Things...': Shashi Tharoor's 'Onam Swing' Video

Shashi Tharoor posted a video of him participating in Onam swing tradition on Twitter.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today posted a video of him participating in swing tradition as part of Onam - a 10-day harvest festival celebrated by Keralites to welcome the beginning of Malayalam year, Kolla Varsham.

"I was persuaded to get Into the spirit of things this year," the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote, adding "one normally leaves the Onam swing tradition to young girls".

Mr Tharoor is seen dressed in a red kurta along with a white mundu as he enjoys the swing tradition, also known as Onam Oonjaal, in the nearly 30-second video.

There's an Onam swing tradition that one normally leaves to young girls. I was persuaded to get Into the spirit of things this year. Happy Onam! pic.twitter.com/Z23nJ9Fmfp - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 21, 2021

While Onam is held over 10 days, the main festival will be celebrated over three days from August 21-23.

One of the most significant parts of Onam celebrations is the food that comprises classic vegetarian dishes from Kerala served on banana leaf.