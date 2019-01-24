These Sassy Slogan Dresses Will Make You Say 'That's Totally Me'

Viktor & Rolf's sassy slogan gowns have gone viral online.

Move over, graphic tees - we now have high fashion couture gowns with sassy slogans. Fashion house Viktor & Rolf's Spring Couture 2019 collection, unveiled at the Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, features some brilliant statement-making dresses (literally). With phrases ranging from "Sorry I'm late, I didn't want to come" to "Leave me alone", these dresses will make you say "That's totally me". There's something for every mood.

Since the collection was unveiled, memes featuring the dresses have flooded social media. Reactions to them have been curated into their own Twitter Moment.

Take a look:

Viktor & Rolf couture is CORNY pic.twitter.com/fs9TOlYNoD — Sofa Coca-Cola (@carlixann) January 23, 2019

Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Couture is speaking to me on a spiritual level. #PFWpic.twitter.com/rZp5UxfyoZ — Ellis Rose Crawshaw (@ellisrosec) January 23, 2019

me: omg I hate attention



also me: pic.twitter.com/BtOLVY8YPi — Jᴀᴄᴋ (@JackDMurphy) January 23, 2019

wildfox walked so viktor&rolf could run pic.twitter.com/VaoAfsHWCK — meg (@bymeg) January 23, 2019

Viktor & Rolf S/S 19 Couture pic.twitter.com/x9glqG9VDj — ophelia (@2000ophelia) January 23, 2019

this right here... this is what I was meant to wear... my closet has always felt empty and I never understood why but now all is clear... bless u viktor & rolf spring 2019 couture for opening my eyes pic.twitter.com/VesqP2qMMW — sandro bitchicelli (@tofudoom) January 24, 2019

Viktor & Rolf did not just use wry humour for their dresses; some also feature more optimistic phrases. One black gown, for example, features a smiling sun with the slogan "I want a better world".

Photo Credit: AFP According to W Magazine , Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren sent out 34 meme-worthy dresses on the runway. Back in 2008, they had also designed a version of their "NO" gown with a gray trench that had the word jutting out in 3-D.

Which dress speaks to you the most? Let us know using the comments section below.