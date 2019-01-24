These Sassy Slogan Dresses Will Make You Say 'That's Totally Me'

Move over, graphic tees - we now have high fashion couture gowns with sassy slogans. Fashion house Viktor & Rolf's Spring Couture 2019 collection, unveiled at the Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, features some brilliant statement-making dresses (literally). With phrases ranging from "Sorry I'm late, I didn't want to come" to "Leave me alone", these dresses will make you say "That's totally me". There's something for every mood.
Since the collection was unveiled, memes featuring the dresses have flooded social media. Reactions to them have been curated into their own Twitter Moment.
Take a look:
Viktor & Rolf couture is CORNY pic.twitter.com/fs9TOlYNoD— Sofa Coca-Cola (@carlixann) January 23, 2019
Viktor & Rolf Spring 2019 Couture is speaking to me on a spiritual level. #PFWpic.twitter.com/rZp5UxfyoZ— Ellis Rose Crawshaw (@ellisrosec) January 23, 2019
Viktor & Rolf read my thoughts! #couturepic.twitter.com/EMVXSX5E8E— Manish D Mishra (@dandydujour) January 23, 2019
me: omg I hate attention— Jᴀᴄᴋ (@JackDMurphy) January 23, 2019
also me: pic.twitter.com/BtOLVY8YPi
wildfox walked so viktor&rolf could run pic.twitter.com/VaoAfsHWCK— meg (@bymeg) January 23, 2019
Viktor & Rolf S/S 19 Couture pic.twitter.com/x9glqG9VDj— ophelia (@2000ophelia) January 23, 2019
this right here... this is what I was meant to wear... my closet has always felt empty and I never understood why but now all is clear... bless u viktor & rolf spring 2019 couture for opening my eyes pic.twitter.com/VesqP2qMMW— sandro bitchicelli (@tofudoom) January 24, 2019
Viktor & Rolf did not just use wry humour for their dresses; some also feature more optimistic phrases. One black gown, for example, features a smiling sun with the slogan "I want a better world".
Which dress speaks to you the most? Let us know using the comments section below.trending news