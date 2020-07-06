Netflix Asked For Captions, Swiggy Obliged With This ROFL Tweet

Netflix India shared a pic of Kajol and asked their Twitter followers to caption it.

Netflix is back with another caption contest - and this one features a still from the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Netflix India is known for regularly posting "caption this" contests on its official Twitter handle, where each of these posts receive hundreds of hilarious responses. On Sunday, the streaming platform shared another such contest on the microblogging platform and invited their 7 lakh followers to think of hilarious captions to go with a picture of Anjali (played by Kajol) from the Karan Johar movie.

The picture shows the moment Anjali dressed up in a shocking pink skirt suit - a far cry from her usual outfits - and invited ridicule. Though the scene was heartbreaking to watch during the movie, Kajol's puzzled expression has led to some hilarious captions two decades later.

Take a look:

Since being shared on Twitter, the picture has collected over 2,000 'likes' and nearly 800 responses from Twitter users. Take a look at some of the funniest captions that will crack you up:

The moment When you see Netflix subscription rates....???????? — Suryas Nikhil (@suryasnik02) July 5, 2020

When you want to buy new stuff but check your bank balance. — nuᴉΛ (@vi__nu) July 5, 2020

Watched Dark on Netflix? You will relate to these captions:

My brain while watching DARK: pic.twitter.com/Eez691xnRY — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 6, 2020

When U don't remember what was The plot of Dark ???? — Lalit Singh Chauhan ???????????? (@L0ST_IN_CINEMA) July 5, 2020

Your expression as you try and remember whether or not you turned the light off

Did I turn the lights off before leaving the house? — Devendra Kadam (@d3vkadam) July 5, 2020

Same?

Food delivery platform Swiggy joined the contest too...

When you realize you ordered food to work instead of home https://t.co/BMUdvWPLvf — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) July 6, 2020

This is not the first time that Netflix has used a picture of Kajol for one of its caption contests. In April, they used a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for a contest which invited some hilarious responses.