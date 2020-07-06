Netflix Asked For Captions, Swiggy Obliged With This ROFL Tweet

"The moment when you see Netflix subscription rates?"

Netflix India shared a pic of Kajol and asked their Twitter followers to caption it.

Netflix is back with another caption contest - and this one features a still from the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Netflix India is known for regularly posting "caption this" contests on its official Twitter handle, where each of these posts receive hundreds of hilarious responses. On Sunday, the streaming platform shared another such contest on the microblogging platform and invited their 7 lakh followers to think of hilarious captions to go with a picture of Anjali (played by Kajol) from the Karan Johar movie.

The picture shows the moment Anjali dressed up in a shocking pink skirt suit - a far cry from her usual outfits - and invited ridicule. Though the scene was heartbreaking to watch during the movie, Kajol's puzzled expression has led to some hilarious captions two decades later.

Take a look:

Since being shared on Twitter, the picture has collected over 2,000 'likes' and nearly 800 responses from Twitter users. Take a look at some of the funniest captions that will crack you up:

Watched Dark on Netflix? You will relate to these captions:

Your expression as you try and remember whether or not you turned the light off

Same?

Food delivery platform Swiggy joined the contest too...

This is not the first time that Netflix has used a picture of Kajol for one of its caption contests. In April, they used a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham for a contest which invited some hilarious responses. 

