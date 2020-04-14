From Lockdown To Indian Moms: Nobody Was Spared In This Netflix Caption Contest

Netflix India shared a pic of Kajol and asked their Twitter followers to caption it.

Netflix India's latest "caption this" contest has become a source of much hilarity on Twitter. Over the weekend, Netflix took to Twitter to share a still from the 2001 blockbuster 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and invited their followers to share funny captions to go with it. "Caption this," wrote Netflix India while sharing a still from one of the movie's most iconic scenes - Kajol aka Anjali's interaction with Mrs Sprightly. In the still, Kajol is seen squinting her eyes suspiciously as her neighbour comes to drop off her child at their home.

While the scene is hilarious, the responses on Twitter have made Kajol's sceptical expression even funnier.

Take a look at the picture below:

The caption contest has proved to be hugely popular on the microblogging platform, and not just amid fans of 'K3G'. The contest has received hundreds of entries from netizens, while the pic has collected over 7,000 'likes'.

Take a look at some of the funniest entries below:

From suspicious Indian mothers...

Indian moms when they see you smiling while talking on the phone — SwatKat???? (@swatic12) April 11, 2020

My mom when she hears some breaking noise from the kitchen — Madhu (@arian_earthling) April 11, 2020

To Masakali 2.0

After listening to Masakali 2.0 version — fcbsagarrrr• (@sagarssshinde) April 11, 2020

And siblings being nice for no reason...

When your sibling is surprisingly being extra nice for no reason — Eli Rodstick (@elirodstick) April 11, 2020

Nobody was spared in this caption contest

When the eye doctor asks "yeh zyada clear hai ki pehle vala" https://t.co/6FbEfyCvor — tenegrief sea (@0CreativityGang) April 11, 2020

Not even Netflix itself

Indians watching Ramayan and Mahabharat on Doordarshan (@DDNational)



Le @NetflixIndia * — Yashi Goel (@monsterous__me) April 11, 2020

Of course, a lot of lockdown humour peppered the thread

'When you saw your neighbor stepping out of house during lockdown.' — Madhav???????? (@madhav__agarwal) April 11, 2020

When I see the neighbours jogging, roaming & playing with their kids out on the streets during the #lockdownhttps://t.co/7Prxj6O1dc — Chethana (@Tall_Dreams) April 12, 2020

Do you have a caption for this pic of Kajol? Let us know using the comments section.