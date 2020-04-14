From Lockdown To Indian Moms: Nobody Was Spared In This Netflix Caption Contest

Netflix India shared a still from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' for this caption contest.

Netflix India shared a pic of Kajol and asked their Twitter followers to caption it.

Netflix India's latest "caption this" contest has become a source of much hilarity on Twitter. Over the weekend, Netflix took to Twitter to share a still from the 2001 blockbuster 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and invited their followers to share funny captions to go with it. "Caption this," wrote Netflix India while sharing a still from one of the movie's most iconic scenes - Kajol aka Anjali's interaction with Mrs Sprightly. In the still, Kajol is seen squinting her eyes suspiciously as her neighbour comes to drop off her child at their home.  

While the scene is hilarious, the responses on Twitter have made Kajol's sceptical expression even funnier. 

Take a look at the picture below:

The caption contest has proved to be hugely popular on the microblogging platform, and not just amid fans of 'K3G'. The contest has received hundreds of entries from netizens, while the pic has collected over 7,000 'likes'. 

Take a look at some of the funniest entries below:

From suspicious Indian mothers...

To Masakali 2.0

And siblings being nice for no reason...

Nobody was spared in this caption contest

Not even Netflix itself

Of course, a lot of lockdown humour peppered the thread

Do you have a caption for this pic of Kajol? Let us know using the comments section. 

