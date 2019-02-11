These 7 Hilarious #PromiseDay Tweets Will Make Your Monday Brighter

Promise Day: Seven hilarious Promise Day tweets to brighten your Monday.

February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day all over the world. The fifth day of Valentine Week is the day when people reaffirm their commitment to a relationship and make promises for a lasting bond. It is a day not just for couples, but also for friends and family members to promise their love and affection to each other. On Twitter, however, Promise Day has also become an opportunity for people to post hilarious tweets. Tweeple are using the hashtag #PromiseDay to not only make promises to their loved ones, but also to share posts that will make you laugh out loud.

From making fun of forgotten new year resolutions to cracking PUBG jokes, these tweets will show you Promise Day in a completely new light.

In case you are suffering from Monday blues, take a look at these seven Promise Day tweets that will make your Monday brighter:

People who are excited for #PromiseDay

Just wanted to ask you

'tumhare new year resolutions ka kya hua? Abhi toh dhang se dedh mahina bhi nahin beeta' — Adarsh (@NaamkaAdarsh) February 10, 2019

People who are excited for #PromiseDay

Just wanted to ask you

'tumhare new year resolutions ka kya hua? Abhi toh dhang se dedh mahina bhi nahin beeta' — Adarsh (@NaamkaAdarsh) February 10, 2019

When its #PromiseDay and you ask him to promise you that he will never leave you and he says *Haan Alisha I promise* but your name is Akansha pic.twitter.com/J4VthEy41Z — Sarcastic.memezz (@SMemezz) February 10, 2019

'Whenever u get Knocked Out, i ll be there to Revive u' - Every PUBG Players promise to his/her Teammates... #PromiseDay#PUBG_Love — Moin Tak (@Tak_Moin) February 11, 2019

He : hey sorry I forgot booking tonight's dinner date reservation in your favorite restaurant

She : u forgot what .....#heshestory#PromiseDaypic.twitter.com/n17AUBBxfP — Deadpool_SA (@DeadpoolSA) February 11, 2019

Promise Day is followed by Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally - Valentine's Day. You can read more about the days of love here.

Which #PromiseDay tweet made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section below.