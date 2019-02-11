These 7 Hilarious #PromiseDay Tweets Will Make Your Monday Brighter

February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day

Offbeat | | Updated: February 11, 2019 12:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
These 7 Hilarious #PromiseDay Tweets Will Make Your Monday Brighter

Promise Day: Seven hilarious Promise Day tweets to brighten your Monday.


February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day all over the world. The fifth day of Valentine Week is the day when people reaffirm their commitment to a relationship and make promises for a lasting bond. It is a day not just for couples, but also for friends and family members to promise their love and affection to each other. On Twitter, however, Promise Day has also become an opportunity for people to post hilarious tweets. Tweeple are using the hashtag #PromiseDay to not only make promises to their loved ones, but also to share posts that will make you laugh out loud.

From making fun of forgotten new year resolutions to cracking PUBG jokes, these tweets will show you Promise Day in a completely new light.

In case you are suffering from Monday blues, take a look at these seven Promise Day tweets that will make your Monday brighter:

Promise Day is followed by Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally - Valentine's Day. You can read more about the days of love here.

Which #PromiseDay tweet made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Promise Daypromise day funny tweetsValentine week

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Promise DayGrammy AwardsPriyanka GandhiChandrababu NaiduRafale DealImran KhanLive TVSoundarya RajinikanthHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPaytm PostpaidAmol PalekarGujjar AgitationGalaxy S10Redmi Note 7

................................ Advertisement ................................