Valentine Week List 2019: Hug Day, Kiss Day, Valentine's Day And Other Days Of Love In February

Valentine Week 2019: Know the days of love in February.

Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14. It is that time of the year when love is in the air. It's also the perfect time to let your significant others, boyfriends, girlfriends, friends, and family know how much they mean to you. The days preceding Valentine's Day are celebrated as the Valentine Week. Each day during this week holds a special significance. The first day of Valentine Week is celebrated as Rose Day on February 7. After that come Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. The week concludes with the much-anticipated Valentine's Day on February 14, which is celebrated all around the world as the day of love.

Here are February's days of love and what each day in Valentine Week signifies:

Rose Day - February 7

This year, Rose Day 2019 will be celebrated on Thursday. It is a day where you can let your near and dear ones know how much they mean to you with the help of roses. While red roses are associated with romance, yellow roses are given to friends. White roses are the perfect way to build bridges with people you are fighting with, as they signify peace. You can read more about what the colours of roses signify here.

Propose Day - February 8

As the name suggests, propose day is the day when you can express your feelings for your loved ones. It is the second day of the Valentine Week. Propose Day will fall on Friday this year. Use this day to let your crush know how much you like them, or share your feelings with a loved one.

Chocolate Day - February 9

Perhaps the best day of the Valentine Week, especially for those who have a sweet tooth. Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on February 9. This year it will fall on Saturday. On Chocolate Day, you can use a sweet treat to express your feelings to a friend, family or loved one. Chocolates have been used since ages to signify love, and the third day of Valentine Week is dedicated to them.

Teddy Day - February 10

What better way to say "I love you" than with an adorable teddy bear? This Sunday, surprise your friend or significant other with a cute teddy bear to celebrate Teddy Day. They are the ideal gift for everyone from couples to siblings to even parents this Valentine Week.

Promise Day - February 11

A significant day in the Valentine Week is Promise Day. On Promise Day, people reaffirm their commitment to a relationship and make promises for a lasting bond. This year, Promise Day will fall on Monday. Use this day to text a loved one and let them know how much they mean to you, to promise loyalty and love.

Hug Day - February 12

When words fail, a hug comes to the rescue. On Hug Day, go ahead and hug your partner, your friend or your family members. This year, Hug Day will be celebrated on Tuesday.

Kiss Day - February 13

The last day of the Valentine Week, just before Valentine's Day, is known as Kiss Day. In 2019, Kiss Day will fall on Wednesday. A kiss represents affection and love. A simple kiss can make your partner's day this Valentine Week.

Valentine's Day - February 14

The most awaited day of Valentine Week, the day of love - Valentine Week! Valentine's Day is celebrated in honour of Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century Roman saint associated with courtly love. This year, Valentine's Day will be celebrated on Thursday.