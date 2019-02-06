Happy Rose Day 2019: Rose Day Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Shayari, Images And SMS

Happy Rose Day 2019: Here are some Rose Day images and messages you can share

Rose Day marks the beginning of the Valentine Week. Every year, it is celebrated on February 7 all over the world. This year, Rose Day will fall on Thursday. Rose Day is the day when people express their feelings with the help of - you guessed it - roses! These beautiful flowers have been used since time immemorial as a symbol of love. However, roses can be presented to anyone from friends to family members to even co-workers. On Rose Day, surprise your near and dear ones with a beautiful rose - or a bunch of them - to make their day.

Different rose colours signify different emotions. A red rose represents love, while yellow roses symbolise friendship. Pure white roses are gifted to signal peace and affection, while pink roses are the perfect gifts for people you're grateful to

Here are some Rose Day wishes, SMS, quotes, images and WhatsApp messages to send to your friends, family and significant other on Rose Day:

A bunch of roses for the most special person in my life. Happy Rose Day, my sweet Valentine!

You are the most special rose in the garden of my life. Happy Rose Day!

Happy Rose Day!

Your love is like the fragrance of roses - it refreshes me when I'm at my lowest.

A rose by any other name would still not be as sweet as you. Here's wishing you a very Happy Rose Day, my love.

Love is like a rose. When pressed between two lifetimes, it will last forever.

Happy Rose Day to my dearest friend. May this day bring as my joy to you as you bring to my life.

Phool Khilte Rahein Zindgi Ki Raah Mein

Hassi Chamakti Rahe Aapki Nigaah Mein

Happy Rose Day!

Bhari bahaar mein ik shaakh par khilaa hai gulaab

Ki jaise tu ne hatheli pe gaal rakha hai

- Ahmad Faraz

Rose Day: A Rose Day poem to share with your loved one

I asked God for a rose and He gave me a garden

I asked God for a drop and He gave me an ocean

I asked God for an angel and He gave me you.

Happy Rose Day, my Valentine!

When you look into my eyes, the world stops for me. Lots of love to the love of my life. Happy Rose Day!

Rose Day is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally, Valentine's Day.