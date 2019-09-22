World Rose Day: A Day To Bring Happiness In The Lives Of Cancer Patients

World Rose Day is observed on September 22 every year to support cancer patients.

September 22 is observed as World Rose Day, for bringing happiness in the lives of people around the world who are fighting with cancer. It's also a day to spread awareness about the disease. On World Rose Day, hand-made roses, cards and gifts are offered to cancer patients. Special events are organised to give strength to those suffering from cancer. Rose, a symbol of love, tenderness and concern, is offered to cancer patients to give them strength as they face the cancer battle.

World Rose Day is observed in the memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada who was diagnosed with Askin's Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer.

Melinda Rose small life touched the lives of many. She, till her last breath, did not give up hope of survival. In the last six months of her life, she continued to fight and made each day count by touching the lives of those around her in a positive way.

She would write e-mails, poems and letters and ensured that she brought joy in people's lives. With her amazing human spirit and zest for life, she touched many lives and became unforgettable. World Rose Day is dedicated to her and many cancer patients like her who fight the disease bravely. The way Melinda Rose touched people's lives, World Rose Day is a reminder to give back to the cancer patients by spending quality time with them and bringing joy in their lives.

Cancer the abnormal cell growth in the body and has the potential to spread to other parts. Studies say that leading cause of cancer is the use of tobacco. Poor diet, obesity, lack of physical activity or alcohol are other causes of cancer. World Cancer Day is observed on February 4.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.