Happy Propose Day 2019: Propose Day Images, Quotes, Pics, WhatsApp Messages, Wishes

Happy Propose Day: Propose Day is the second day of Valentine Week

Propose Day marks the second day of the Valentine Week. Propose Day date is February 8 all over the world. It is celebrated after Rose Day and, as the name suggests, Propose Day is the day people express their feelings to those they like. This year, it will fall on Friday. Telling someone how you feel about them can be a daunting thing to do. Propose Day is the perfect day to go ahead and do it. This day of the Valentine Week is a celebration of love, so go ahead and let that special someone know how you feel about them, or remind your partner how much they mean to you by wishing them happy propose day. Just be respectful of other people's feelings this Propose Day.

And to help you out in this daunting task, we have some Propose Day quotes and images that will help you express your feelings.

Here are some thoughtful wishes, SMSes, quotes, images and WhatsApp messages to send out this Propose Day:

On this special day I want to say: Grow old along with me, the best is yet to be.

Will you spend the rest of your life with me?

I give you all my love

I promise to stay forever

And remain true to you

Happy Propose Day, my sweet Valentine

There are many love stories in this world, but ours is the sweetest. It is sweet because you are in the love story. Will you be with me forever?

Today the second day of Valentine week, which just started two days back. Love is already in the air, and in my life, because of you. Happy Propose Day, my love.

Did you know they changed the alphabet?

They put U and I together.

Happy Propose Day!

Being around you brings me joy. You've shown me what true happiness looks like.

Happy Propose Day!

You never know when love comes and finds you. But I think I have found it with you. Being around you is the best feeling in the world and on this Propose Day, I want to ask you... Will you be mine forever?

You are not someone I want to be with, you are someone I cannot be without. Stay in my life forever... I love you.

Happy Propose Day

No poems

No fancy words

Just my true feelings

For you, my love

Happy Propose Day :)

If you let me, I promise to hold your hand through thick and thin

To make you laugh when you are sad

And bring you soup when you're sick

Happy Propose Day, sweetheart

Happy Propose Day: A Propose Day image for Valentine's Week

Life is about all the roads we take, some smooth, some rough. Will you travel with me no matter what road we travel? If you are with me, all the roads are smooth. Happy Propose Day!

How are you celebrating the Valentine's Week?