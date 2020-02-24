The White Outfit Melania Trump Wore In Ahmedabad Had This Desi Touch

Melania Trump stepped out in Ahmedabad wearing a white jumpsuit with a green sash. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ahmedabad this morning for a two-day state visit. Accompanied by a high-powered delegation that includes President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, the US first couple was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their arrival in India.

For her maiden India trip, Melania Trump stepped out in a pristine white outfit with a bright green sash. As a former model, Ms Trump's sartorial choices are closely scrutinized. This time, she put to rest rumours that she would wear an Indian designer for her first visit to the country, opting instead for a white jumpsuit Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre.

Her outfit, however, did have an Indian touch in the green sash. French-American designer Herve Pierre, who sometimes acts as Melania Trump's stylist, took to Instagram to explain that the green and gold brocade sash was cut "in an early XX century Indian textile documents" that he found in Paris.

"The sash is made out of green silk and gold metallic thread . We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece," he said, sharing an illustration of the outfit that Melania Trump wore.

The US First Lady's fashion choices are often subject to close public scrutiny. It is believed that she often selects her clothes without assistance, relying on her own taste rather than stylists and personal shoppers. Ms Trump also seems to display a clear preference for white, and the colour features frequently in her wardrobe.

A few days ago, she had opted for a Brandon Maxwell white midi while being honoured at the Women of Distinction Luncheon in Florida.

To honour baseball hero Mariano Rivera at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony in September last year, the Slovene-born former model had opted for a white Dior suit.

Melania Trump had also chosen to wear white during her 2019 visit to Japan. Her Carolina Herrera stunner, worn while meeting Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, was paired with red pumps.

What do you think of Melania Trump's outfit for her Ahmedabad trip? Let us know using the comments section.