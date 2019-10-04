The Way This Cat Handles Punishments Is Viral. 2.6 Million Views For Clip

This cat isn't scared of a little water and the video is proof.

We could all learn a thing or two from this cat, who stared at adversity (a spray can of water, in this case) in the face and refused to bow down. Spraying pet cats with water is a well-known method to discipline and train them.

Unfortunately, it doesn't always work.

A hilarious video that has gone viral online shows one pet owner squirting their cat with water. Instead of walking away chastised as it is supposed to, this defiant cat simply opens her mouth to slurp up the water. If this isn't the definition of genius, we don't know what is.

"This punishment is not working..." wrote the Twitter account Mr Meowgi while sharing the video.Take a look at the hilarious clip below:

This punishment is not working... pic.twitter.com/Gky81iQA0q — Mr. Meowgi (@Mr_Meowwwgi) October 3, 2019

The video has collected over 2.6 million views in less than 15 hours of being posted on Twitter, and the number continues to grow. It has also garnered thousands of comments and retweets, a lot of them from other pet owners showing how their cats react to punishments:

My cat does the same thing. He would bite me so I would spray him. pic.twitter.com/Y5Svk12pPE — Elizabeth Wachsberg (@EWachsberg) October 3, 2019

It's in their dna pic.twitter.com/hpcT6I5ukL — Ultra Violet (@vsblake) October 4, 2019

A lot of Twitter users were also left impressed by the cat's willful defiance of authority.

"Your attempts to subdue me only make me stronger, Human." — Lewdsmith🔞ZaBoom (@ZaBoom_Lewdie) October 4, 2019

He monch punishment for breakfast! — ℭ𝔬𝔞𝔩𝔢𝔰𝔠𝔢𝔡ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔬𝔰 (@CoalescedChaos) October 4, 2019

If you like funny animal videos, check out this one of a dog who pretends to faint in order to avoid nail clipping.

