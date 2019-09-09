Dramatic Dog 'Faints' To Avoid Nail Trimming. 5 Million Views For Video

A viral video of a pitbull pretending to faint has amused millions.

And the award for the best actor goes to... this dog who pretended to faint when his owner tried to clip his nails. A video that has gone massively viral online shows a dramatic pitbull pulling a hilarious stunt when his owner brought out the nail clippers.

The video shows the dog ignoring his owner until she takes his paw and gets ready to clip his nails. The dog, at his dramatic best, then falls backwards in slow motion, eyes wide open and legs up (don't miss his sly side-eye at the end of the performance).

The video was posted to Reddit three days ago, and then shared on microblogging website Twitter, where it has collected a whopping 5.9 million views.

Take a look at the hilarious video below:

The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to… pic.twitter.com/ErlQc2JcpQ — ℝ𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕒 (@Rashona) September 6, 2019

Along with almost 6 million views, the video has also collected thousands of amused comments from viewers impressed by the Oscar-worthy performance.

That is the cutest thing I have seen in a long time..thanks for sharing. — Patsy Harkness (@onetrout47) September 6, 2019

Standing Ovation. Brilliant performance! pic.twitter.com/MqqtDpEUIw — All Around The World For The Funk (@KatherineEliza) September 6, 2019

Hilarious 😂😂😂😂 — Heather Flowering Shrub (@Heather_3000) September 6, 2019

It also inspired others to share stories of their own pets and the things they do to avoid nail trimmings

I had a greyhound who faked a limp on one leg forgot and switched to the other leg. — CA_Ambassador (@super_delish) September 6, 2019

Our beagle has to be restrained and howls like he's been shot before we even touch him. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/kSeazmYjC5 — daanielle (@daanielleinaz) September 6, 2019

