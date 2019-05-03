The Top 10 Most-Followed Accounts On Instagram

Instagram is today one of the biggest social media platforms used by celebrities and influencers. It's an app through which celebs can keep their fans and followers updated, and through which users in turn can keep up to date with what's happening around the world. Take a look at the top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in the world.

10. Lionel Messi

At the number 10 spot, with 116 million followers, is Argentine footballer Lionel Messi. Perhaps one of the most well recognised sportsmen around the world, Messi needs no introduction.

9. Taylor Swift

Swifties, rejoice. At number nine on this list, again with a 116 million followers, is singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. At the age of 29, the Love Story singer is one of the world's leading contemporary recording artists.

8. Beyonce

Queen Bey needs no introduction. The hugely popular singer-songwriter of hits like Single Ladies and Lemonade takes the number eight spot on this list with 127 million followers.

7. Kylie Jenner

She's the world's youngest self-made billionaire at just 21. This makeup mogul, social media influencer, reality TV star and new mum is followed by 133 million people on Instagram, which takes her to the number seven spot on this list.

6. Kim Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West is many things - reality TV star, businessperson, socialite and now an aspiring lawyer. With 136 million Instagram followers, she grabs the sixth spot on this list.

5. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

At number five on our list of the most-followed Instagram accounts is American actor and professional wrestler, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. He is followed by a whopping 141 million people on Instagram.

4. Selena Gomez

The 26-year-old singer and actress ruled at the top spot on Instagram for a long time. Today, she is at the number four spot with 149 million followers.

3. Ariana Grande

The 25-year-old talent behind hit songs like thank u, next is the third most-followed account on Instagram with 153 million followers!

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is hugely popular around the world - a fact attested by his 164 million Insta followers! He takes the second spot on this list!

1. Instagram

Yes, the most followed account on Instagram is Instagram's official account! It's followed by 297 million people!

