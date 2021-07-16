'The Simpsons' Predicted Richard Branson's Space Flight In 2014

The Simpsons seemingly predicted Richard Branson's trip to space.

The Simpsons has seemingly predicted the future several times in its three-decade run. The animated comedy series, currently on its 32nd season, has now been credited with foretelling Richard Branson's trip to space.

British billionaire Richard Branson on Sunday successfully travelled to the edge of space and back aboard his Virgin Galactic rocket plane, winning the race to be the first person to cross the final frontier in a ship built by their own company. The billionaire had revealed he would be flying to space earlier this month in a surprise announcement - but it seems like the moment had been predicted on The Simpsons seven years ago.

A scene from the long-running Fox show bears uncanny resemblance to visuals of Mr Branson floating inside his rocket that were released on Sunday. The scene, according to New York Post, appeared in the Season 25 episode "The War of Art" and features an animated Mr Branson hovering aboard a spaceship.

The scene has gone viral on social media, with many stunned at the uncanny resemblance between real and reel life. "How can The Simpsons show predict every thing?" asked one bemused Twitter user.

"Richard Branson in 2014 on the Simpsons and Richard in SPACE yesterday," a Twitter user remarked, sharing a pic of the billionaire in his rocket and another of his likeness on the show.

Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic also noted the coincidence. "The Simpsons predicted it," they wrote on Twitter, adding a clapping hands emoji.

In the past, The Simpsons has been credited with predicting Donald Trump's presidency and the short-lived invasion of murder hornets, among other things.