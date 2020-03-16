The New TikTok Trend That's Helping People In Unsafe Situations

A viral video shows a woman carrying out a fake conversation with a 'friend'.

After the Skullbreaker Challenge and 'Flip the Switch', another TikTok trend is doing the rounds these days. Unlike many of its predecessors, however, this TikTok trend is one that is earning widespread praise for helping people feeling unsafe or uncomfortable during a cab ride. The TikTok trend involves people carrying out a fake conversation with someone on the other end and can be used by anyone feeling uncomfortable during a cab ride.

On Saturday, a video of TikTok user Grace Wells carrying out a conversation with a 'friend' made its way to Twitter, where it has collected nearly 5 million views. In the video, she pretends to scold the friend for not answering her phone and then says, "I have your location on and I can see you just got into the car."

"Teens on TikTok are making fake conversation videos that people can play if they're feeling unsafe in an Uber," reads the caption of the video.

Teens on Tiktok are making fake conversation videos that people can play if they're feeling unsafe in an Uber pic.twitter.com/OCbQOmrjet — niggathée chalamet (@haaniyah_) March 14, 2020

Since being shared online on Twitter, the video has garnered over 1.3 lakh 'retweets' and more than 4.3 lakh 'likes'. In the comments section, many praised the TikTok trend as helpful and others shared more videos of fake conversations that could be used during uncomfortable situations. Take a look at some more such recordings below:

Another video to use if you're stuck in an uncomfortable situation pic.twitter.com/ORx6j92n9D — niggathée chalamet (@haaniyah_) March 14, 2020

Tiktok is truly saving lives out here pic.twitter.com/LTKFGv37KC — niggathée chalamet (@haaniyah_) March 14, 2020

Another fake Uber call for safety pic.twitter.com/c1TOd2lboZ — niggathée chalamet (@haaniyah_) March 14, 2020

Can I just say that this is the best tiktok trend ever? pic.twitter.com/h9DsJIO8Se — niggathée chalamet (@haaniyah_) March 14, 2020

What do you think of this TikTok trend? Let us know using the comments section.

