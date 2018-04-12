The New KitKat Is Pretty In Pink. Millennials, Take Note It will be known as KitKat Ruby

The pink KitKat will be launched in the UK.



Yes, the four-finger wafer bar, which until a while ago had only been available in milk, white and dark chocolates is now available in pink chocolate too to satiate the taste buds of millennials.



This Nestle chocolate, which gets its colour from Ruby cocoa beans, is soon going to be launched in Europe, with its entry into the United Kingdom this month, according to the Cosmopolitan.com.



Officially known as KitKat Ruby, the chocolate has already made its debut in Japan and Korea, where they're known as KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Rub.



According to itv.com, these beans, which are found in the Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Brazil, "don't contain any artificial flavours or colourings".



The company describes this new Ruby variety as "a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness".



And if you think that this is the first unusual KitKat flavor from the Swiss company, well then you're wrong.



Earlier this year, the company had launched lemon drizzle KitKat.



There is also KitKat Chunky, which comes in a New York Cheesecake variety.















